Billy Davison was born in Roker on February 16, 1923. In the same year, Stanley Baldwin replaced Andrew Bonar Law as Prime Minister, George V was king and Lenin was still in charge in Russia.

Mr Davison grew up in Bishopwearmouth and attended West Park Central School, the site of which was later used to build the Sunderland Civic Centre in the 1970s.

The main event on Mr Davison’s centenary was a surprise party at the Hastings Hill pub. He thought he was being taken for just a meal, as is usual on his birthday.

Cheers. Billy Davison celebrates his 100th birthday in the Hastings Hill. Picture by Ian McClelland.

Instead he was greeted by 25 family members, from four generations, who were delighted to join the celebrations on his big day. A beautiful big birthday cake was cut in the pub.

Mr Davison was certainly part of the backbone of Britain. He served with the Green Howards in France and Belgium during the war. He also worked at in Seaham Pit and Herrington Colliery.

Later he worked in electronics factories, including Thorne’s in Pallion.

He was married to Joyce for 62 years before she passed away in October 2011. They had a daughter, also called Joyce, granddaughters Dawn and Sonia, followed by great-grandchildren Courtney and Cameron.

Billy Davison celebrates his 100th birthday in the Hastings Hill surrounded by family. Picture by Ian McClelland.

He was a keen rambler and his 70s he could still walk from his High Barnes home to South Shields. Mr Davison has lived in High Barnes for 40 years, having previously been in Grindon for 30.

His century celebrations began with a card from the king and a visit from the Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Alison Smith with her husband and consort David Smith, who had a cup of tea and stayed chatting for over an hour.

Daughter Joyce Davison, 72, said: “Then he had a bit of a quiet afternoon followed by a surprise party.

Billy Davison celebrates his 100th birthday in the Hastings Hill surrounded by family including daughter Joyce, front left and cousin Nancy, front right. Picture by Ian McClelland.

“We always book a table on his birthday, so he didn’t think it was any different. All of his family was there: granddaughters, great-grandchildren, cousins, nephews and nieces.

“He said when I rang him later, he told me the day and the night had been the best in his entire 100 years.”