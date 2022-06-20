Sunderland RSPCA family fun day event raises almost £300

Families gathered at Seaburn Recreation park on Saturday, 18 June to celebrate a family fun day whilst raising money for the animal charity.
As part of the RSPCA’s national campaign, family fun days are taking place up and down the country to raise money for the vital work the charity carries out. RSPCA receive no government funding and solely rely on donations from the public.
The fun day at Seaburn provided activities for all ages with a range of entertainment including bubble displays, giant garden games, art competition and a secret dog show.
There were also a number of stalls selling refreshments including bespoke gifts, health and beauty, craft activities, cakes, bakes, sweets wood-fired pizza and vegan BBQ.
Read More
A spokeswoman for RSPCA Sunderland, Hartlepool and South Tyneside branch said: “We had a great day engaging with our communities in our Branch areas and it was fantastic to be part of a national RSPCA One Fun Day with events being held right across the UK.
“Our Branch covers quite a wide area – Sunderland, Hartlepool and South Tyneside – so we appreciate all the donations that helped us raise just under £300 from this event, which will go towards helping animals that are neglected, abandoned and abused in our Branch areas.
“We’d like to thank all the volunteers, stall holders, performing acts, activity providers and everyone who participated, and we’ll be back next year for the next annual RSPCA One Fun Day!”