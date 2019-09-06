Katie Adie is to be given a lifetime achievement award by the Society of Editors'.

The former BBC news correspondent, who grew up in Sunderland, will be presented with her title at the Society of Editors’ 20th Anniversary Conference in November.

Her career as the BBC’s chief news correspondent covered the most important dispatches of the age, including both Gulf Wars and coverage throughout the Troubles in Northern Ireland, as well as the referendum on the Good Friday Agreement.

The society has said her most memorable broadcasts include her overseas assignments from the Tiananmen Square protest in Beijing in 1989 and the final NATO intervention in Kosovo in 1999.

She has served as Radio 4’s From Our Own Correspondent for many years, alongside writing several books – one of which documented her life as a female war correspondent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year she received a BAFTA Fellowship and CBE and the society says her ground-breaking news reporting has garnered recognition across the world as her contribution to journalism continues to be valued.

It is expected that the journalist, who is a trustee of the Foundation of Light, Sunderland AFC’s charity organisation, will address conference members at the gala dinner on the evening of November 12.

Ian Murray, executive director of the Society of Editors, said: “Kate Adie is one of the most influential journalists of our age.

“Her record speaks for itself and her dedication to our profession and the high standards the public demands of it is legendary.

“I’m delighted that the society is able to recognise Kate’s achievements and her on-going commitment to our profession with a Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Kate gained her BA from Newcastle University where she read Swedish before going on to launch her career with the BBC.

The multi-award winner has also served as a trustee of the Imperial War Museum, has served as a judge on a series of book prize panels, and has honorary degrees from universities including Newcastle, Bath, Nottingham, Cardiff and St Andrew’s and is Honorary Professor of Journalism at Sunderland University.