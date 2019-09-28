Sunderland Pride is taking place this weekend in the city.

The ninth consecutive pride event for Sunderland is taking place on Sunday, September 29 in celebration of lesbian, bisexual, gay and transgender people in the North East.

It follows a route across the city before finishing in Sunniside Gardens, with the carnival taking place from 1pm.

Placing the Rainbow crossing in Sunniside, Sunderland.

Live entertainment and stalls will be in place at Sunniside, while the rest of the city also joins in the celebrations.

Restaurants and bars will be open for business, while landmarks around the city, including Penshaw Monument, Northern Spire and Keel Square, will be lit in rainbow colours.

The council will also be represented at the Pride parade by the Mayor and Mayoress of Sunderland, Councillor David Snowdon and Councillor Dianne Snowdon, and the Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Diversity Champion, Councillor Michael Mordey.

Officers in the city on patrol.

Coun Mordey added: “Every Pride day is filled with positivity and is a true celebration of the LGBT community. We must continue to promote equality, celebrate diversity and share experiences within and beyond our communities.

“It is great to see such a positive event taking place in our city and I am sure it will be a great day out for everyone involved."

Earlier this year, the city council was ranked 76th in the Stonewall Equality Index list of most LGBT-inclusive employees.

Officers and staff from Northumbria Police will also be participating in the pride events, showing their support and engaging with the local community.

Flying the flag at Sunderland Civic Centre.

Chief Superintendent Sarah Pitt will also take part in the parade.

She said: “Northumbria Police is proud to stand alongside our colleagues, partners and the communities we serve to show our support and demonstrate our dedication to inclusivity and equality.

“We work very closely with the LGBT+ community in Sunderland throughout the year and we are looking forward to a fantastic day of colour and celebration.

“Pride is an important day in our community calendar. The LGBT+ community can become victims of hate crimes and suffer appalling verbal and physical abuse just because of who they are.

“Here in Sunderland, and across Northumbria as a whole, we stand together with victims and their community to show there is a zero tolerance towards hate and we will take action against offenders.