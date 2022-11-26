Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens temporarily closed as water main repair work takes place

The attraction’s usual opening hours on a Saturday are between 10am and 4pm, but members of the public were notified shortly before 1pm on Saturday that the museum, in Burdon Road, would be closing for the rest of the day due to “unforeseen circumstances”. The city library is also closed.

A Sunderland City Council spokesperson later confirmed to the Echo that Northumbrian Water was carrying out work on a water main in the area, prompting the closure.

They said: “Unfortunately, issues with a water main nearby meant that a decision was taken to close Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens at 1pm on Saturday, November 26 to allow time for repair work to be completed. We anticipate this issue being resolved by Northumbrian Water today [Saturday] to allow for reopening on Monday, November 28.”