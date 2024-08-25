Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland mother Emma Bald has credited Slimming World with helping to leave her symptom free of crohn’s disease and colitis after completely changing her diet and shedding over three stone in the process.

Emma, 41, from Alexandra Park, said she was “always a size 10” until she began to suffer from postnatal depression following the birth of her son.

Emma Bald before and after her weight loss. | Slimming World.

She said: “I’ve always been small, but at my heaviest I was up to 13 stone 10lbs. I was suffering from postnatal depression and got into bad habits.

“I was comfort eating with a lot of crisps, biscuits, snacks and processed foods. We were also regularly ordering takeaways and my weight just went up.”

Emma’s situation was also complicated by being diagnosed with crohn’s disease and colitis.

She said: ”My body struggles to process fatty foods and I had developed ulcers.”

Emma had previously joined Slimming World, but in January 2022 she decided to join the St Oswalds Church group in Grindon to tackle her diet and weight once and for all.

She completely changed her diet, started running more and saw her weight fall to 10 stone 7lbs.

Emma said: “A typical week will now start with fruit and yoghurt for breakfast, jacket potato with salad for lunch or sometimes a piece of grilled chicken.

“For tea I will cook a low fat version of a chicken, curry or salmon dish. I always have fish on Fridays.

“I have so much more energy now. I’m the fittest I’ve ever been but the biggest change has been in my head and a change of mindset.”

Emma has also seen her change in lifestyle have a dramatic impact on her medical conditions.

She said: “I have to have regular checks with the camera into my digestive system where there was always the presence of ulcers and inflammation.

“I had the camera down a year ago and my consultant said there was not a single sign of crohn’s disease and colitis.

“There were no ulcers or inflammation and the consultant said a big reason was down to a change in my diet.

“This has kept me spurred on to keep my to new habits no matter what.” Emma has also now joined Sunderland Strollers and is enrolled to run the Great North Run in September.

She said: “I have never felt happier in my own skin than I do now. I am also about to embark on the Great North Run, something I could never have done without the help of Slimming World.

“The more weight I lose, the easier the running becomes, so the further I run."

Emma hopes her story will inspire other people in a similar position to take the steps to turn their lives around.

She said: “Don’t be hard on yourself or feel guilty. Look to do something about it and join a Slimming World group.

“They are all like minded people and are like a second family.”

Fore more information, go to the Slimming World Sunderland website.