Sunderland man runs 50 miles in just under 10 hours to raise over £1,000 for North East Dementia Care

Jason Cameron, from High Barnes, managed to raise £1,236 for North East Dementia Care by running a total of 50 miles around the track at the Silksworth Sports Complex on Saturday, May 14.

North East Dementia Care runs a centre for people who have been diagnosed with with illness where they can go to take part in activities that help stimulate the brain such as arts and crafts.

Jason Cameron with North East Dementia Care worker Nicole Polley.

Jason has revealed to the Echo why he decided to raise money for North East Dementia Care and how he was feeling as he undertook the challenge.

He said: “I wanted to help out Sandra, the lady who runs the charity, as she has been a family friend for about 30 years and the dementia care helps a lot of people in the North East so it is a really good cause.

"They are moving into a new centre so Sandra said that it will help massively for that, it will be a bigger centre with more facilities for them so every penny will help.

"The run was alright until I was about 40 miles in but obviously it was a hot day on Saturday so my feet got a bit sore by the end and I was starting to get a bit sunburnt.”

Before the challenge, Jason had set himself a target of £200 however managed to raise much more than that due to having fantastic support.

He added: "It is brilliant, I didn’t think that I would raise that much. I originally had a target of a couple of hundred pounds and we raised £1,236 and there is still some donations to come in.

"The support was brilliant, most of the time that I was running around the track there was people turning up, two lads ran marathons with me and then others ran anything between one lap and 20 laps with me.