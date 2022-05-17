Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project centres on a children’s book called ‘Who Is Your Neighbour?” and is led by local creative consultant, Di Gates.

Di had the idea while watching news footage of Ukrainian refugees being met on the border and taken home by Polish families.

Di explained: “I watched the news on Saturday morning, and by Sunday evening I’d sketched out the content of the book and had seven brilliant local illustrators on board to help.

Local artists Rich Endean, Sharon Armstrong, Di Gates, Michael Sutton and Sarah Tempest have created a book for the Ukraine children signed by SAFC players.

"We worked together in the evenings and on weekends, and within two weeks we had a finished draft. One week later it was printed, and one week later it was launched.”

The book, aimed at preschoolers and early readers, was launched at Seven Stories, the National Centre for Children’s Books, in April and over 1200 books have already been sold - with copies being sent as far afield as USA, Australia and New Zealand.

Two copies of the book have now been signed by SAFC players and are being raffled off to raise more money for The Voices of Children Foundation - to support evacuation efforts and provide emergency psychological support to children affected by the war.

To stand a chance of winning one of two signed copies of Who Is Your Neighbour? simply text NEIGHBOUR to 70215. Texts cost one standard network rate message.

The book itself, which is priced £5, can also be bought online at www.whoisyourneighbour.com to be enjoyed simply as a picture book for pre-schoolers, or as a way to guide gentle conversations with older children about how millions of people across the world have responded to the war with amazing acts of humanity and generosity.

Ultimately, the book encourages parents and children to re-think who their neighbours are and to broaden the concept to include people they don't yet know.

More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/Whoisyourneighbourbook and to get involved or support, email [email protected]

The book could be potentially be signed by a Wembley winning team should Sunderland be successful at this weekend’s highly-anticipated League One play off final against Wycombe Wanderers on May 21.

