Sunderland lorry driver takes on charity skydive after shedding the weight that held him back
A Sunderland lorry driver has reached heights he’d only dreamed of after losing weight to fulfill his sky diving ambition.
Ian Tully, 62, from Southwick, piled on the pounds by living on a diet of fast food while out on the road.
Away from home five days a week, a quick Greggs stop was all too convenient.
But after seeing his weight creep up to 15st 7lb, foster parent Ian decided to take action.
He said: “Working as a lorry driver, I am away Monday to Friday, so eating healthily was not an easy quest.
“But one day I just thought; ‘this has got to stop’.
“I was around 15st 7lb and just 5ft 5in - I looked like a little hamster and felt absolutely rubbish.”
Ian said seeing two family photos also spurred him into action, with one showing him hiding behind his grandson when on holiday and another showing the buttons gaping on his shirt.
In November 2017 he joined Slimming World at St Luke's Church in Pallion.
Since then he has lost two stone and now weighs 13st 6lb, going from a 38in waist, to a 34in waist.
Ian said: “It is not a massive loss, but it is to me.
“I feel fitter now than I ever have before.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Losing the weight has boosted my confidence and I am much happier than I have been in 20 years.”
Ian now cooks food on a Sunday and brings it with him on the truck to heat up.
And his weight loss has led him to try the things he always wanted to do, taking on a skydive at Shotton Airfield, in aid of 'Bringing Back a Smile.'
The charity helps children and adults with life-threatening illnesses and Ian’s skydive effort raised a total of £910 for the charity.
He said: “I had always wanted to do a parachute jump and it was absolutely brilliant.”
Diet before:
Breakfast: Bacon and egg baguette from Greggs.
Lunch: McDonald’s burger and fries.
Dinner: Takeaways.
Diet after:
Breakfast: Wheatabix and fruit.
Lunch: Wrap with ham and tomato.
Dinner: Home made curry or chilli.