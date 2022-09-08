Sunderland Lionesses Jill Scott and Steph Houghton and SAFC legend Gary Bennett to be nominated for freedom of the city

Sunderland City Council is set to nominate three footballing stars for the award which is traditionally given to citizens who make ‘significant contributions to the wellbeing and community spirit of Sunderland.’

Jill Scott, 35, recently announced her retirement from football after being part of the team which defeated Germany to lift the Euro 2022 trophy.

Jill Scott playing for England. PA image.

The former Monkwearmouth Academy pupil, who started her career with Sunderland AFC in 2004, moved to Everton in July 2006 and made her England debut a month later.

Former team mate Steph, 34, from South Hetton, just missed out on the Euro squad but is an England legend and former captain with 121 caps and is credited with helping to lay the foundations for the Lionesses’ summer success.

Gary played more than 350 games for Sunderland AFC between 1984 and 1995 and is fifth in the club’s all-time appearance league.

Former England captain Steph Houghton.

He went onto become a stalwart of the Show Racism the Red Card campaign and received an MBE earlier this year for his services to tackling racism in football.

Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Graeme Miller said: "We know people in Sunderland are as proud as everyone else is of Jill Scott’s role in this year’s European championships victory and for all her achievements in raising the profile of women’s football.

"Residents and fans will also be very aware of the roles that Steph Houghton has had in the women’s game and all the work of Gary Bennett.

"I’m very happy to confirm that in recent weeks we’ve been drawing together the plans and arrangements for suitable recognition and, in line with our formal decision-making process, we will have these nominations confirmed in coming weeks.

Former SAFC captain Gary Bennett. Picture by FRANK REID

"Football is the DNA of our city and these are well deserved nominations for two sportswomen and a sportsman that have all contributed to the well-being of Sunderland.

“It’s right and correct that we recognise them for their achievements both on and off the pitch."