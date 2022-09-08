Sunderland Lionesses Jill Scott and Steph Houghton and SAFC legend Gary Bennett to be nominated for freedom of the city
Three footballing champions are set to be nominated for the Freedom of Sunderland for their contributions to the community spirit of the city.
Sunderland City Council is set to nominate three footballing stars for the award which is traditionally given to citizens who make ‘significant contributions to the wellbeing and community spirit of Sunderland.’
Earlier this week Lib Dem councillor for Millfield and Thornholme, Julia Potts, called for former Sunderland AFC Ladies and England women’s national players Jill Scott and Steph Houghton and former Sunderland AFC star Gary Bennett to receive the honour.
Jill Scott, 35, recently announced her retirement from football after being part of the team which defeated Germany to lift the Euro 2022 trophy.
Most Popular
-
1
Great North Run: Organisers issue update on major North East event following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
2
Work starts on Gentoo 'affordable' housing scheme in Penshaw at site of historic listed building - despite protests over noise and traffic fears
-
3
Sunderland groom who brought his wedding forward after cancer diagnosis dies just eight days after tying knot
-
4
Danger driver crashed into minibus after reaching speeds of up to 80mph through residential streets
-
5
Queen under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health
The former Monkwearmouth Academy pupil, who started her career with Sunderland AFC in 2004, moved to Everton in July 2006 and made her England debut a month later.
Former team mate Steph, 34, from South Hetton, just missed out on the Euro squad but is an England legend and former captain with 121 caps and is credited with helping to lay the foundations for the Lionesses’ summer success.
Gary played more than 350 games for Sunderland AFC between 1984 and 1995 and is fifth in the club’s all-time appearance league.
Read More
He went onto become a stalwart of the Show Racism the Red Card campaign and received an MBE earlier this year for his services to tackling racism in football.
Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Graeme Miller said: "We know people in Sunderland are as proud as everyone else is of Jill Scott’s role in this year’s European championships victory and for all her achievements in raising the profile of women’s football.
"Residents and fans will also be very aware of the roles that Steph Houghton has had in the women’s game and all the work of Gary Bennett.
"I’m very happy to confirm that in recent weeks we’ve been drawing together the plans and arrangements for suitable recognition and, in line with our formal decision-making process, we will have these nominations confirmed in coming weeks.
"Football is the DNA of our city and these are well deserved nominations for two sportswomen and a sportsman that have all contributed to the well-being of Sunderland.