Calls for Sunderland Lionesses Jill Scott and Steph Houghton and SAFC legend Gary Bennett to be given the freedom of the city
A Sunderland councillor is calling for England Lionesses Jill Scott and Steph Houghton as well as SAFC legend Gary Bennett to be awarded the freedom of the city.
Jill Scott, 35, recently announced her retirement from football after being part of the team which defeated Germany to lift the Euro 2022 trophy.
A former Monkwearmouth Academy pupil, Scott started her career with Sunderland AFC in 2004. She moved to Everton in July 2006 and made her England debut a month later.
Former team mate Steph, 34, from South Hetton, just missed out on the Euro squad but is an England legend and former captain with 121 caps and is credited with helping to lay the foundations for the Lionesses’ summer success.
Most Popular
-
1
Coventry City fan who threw flare inside Stadium of Light fails in bid to have banning order ended early
-
2
Watch as devastated Sunderland Rainbow Hub Cafe manager reveals how he burst into tears after cafe was targeted by thieves
-
3
Convicted sex offender jailed for failing to keep in touch with police
-
4
Sunderland road closures announced ahead of Tour of Britain cycle race coming to Wearside in September
-
5
'Aggressive' Sunderland driver had to be restrained when stopped by police
Steph started her career at Sunderland and now plays for Manchester City.
Read More
Calling for the Chief Executive of the Council to start official proceedings for the honour, Lib Dem councillor for Millfield and Thornholme, Julia Potts, said: “I am sure people across Sunderland will agree that Jill Scott and Steph Houghton are legends of the women’s game who have represented our city and our country impeccably.
“It is only right that following on from honouring the 1973 FA Cup Final squad last year the Council now honours our local Lionesses too.
“We would also like Black Cats legend Gary Bennett to be considered for the honour of freedom of our city following his MBE award in the New Years Honours list. Not only is he one of the people who have made the most appearances for our club, he continues to do sterling work in Wearside communities as well as with ‘Show Racism the Red Card’.
“I am sure councillors from all parties will agree that these three legends should be awarded the freedom of the city as soon as possible.”
SEE ALSO: University of Sunderland looks to unearth the next Jill Scott after launching scholarship partnership with SAFC Women
Gary made 369 appearances for SAFC and was also club captain.