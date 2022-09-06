Jill Scott, 35, recently announced her retirement from football after being part of the team which defeated Germany to lift the Euro 2022 trophy.

A former Monkwearmouth Academy pupil, Scott started her career with Sunderland AFC in 2004. She moved to Everton in July 2006 and made her England debut a month later.

Former team mate Steph, 34, from South Hetton, just missed out on the Euro squad but is an England legend and former captain with 121 caps and is credited with helping to lay the foundations for the Lionesses’ summer success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steph started her career at Sunderland and now plays for Manchester City.

Calling for the Chief Executive of the Council to start official proceedings for the honour, Lib Dem councillor for Millfield and Thornholme, Julia Potts, said: “I am sure people across Sunderland will agree that Jill Scott and Steph Houghton are legends of the women’s game who have represented our city and our country impeccably.

“It is only right that following on from honouring the 1973 FA Cup Final squad last year the Council now honours our local Lionesses too.

Jill Scott playing for England. PA image.

“We would also like Black Cats legend Gary Bennett to be considered for the honour of freedom of our city following his MBE award in the New Years Honours list. Not only is he one of the people who have made the most appearances for our club, he continues to do sterling work in Wearside communities as well as with ‘Show Racism the Red Card’.

“I am sure councillors from all parties will agree that these three legends should be awarded the freedom of the city as soon as possible.”

Gary made 369 appearances for SAFC and was also club captain.

Former England captain Steph Houghton.