Sunderland Lioness Jill Scott joins forces with Hollyoaks star Owen Warner for bushtucker trial

In today’s bushtucker trial, campmates put their relationship to the test after having to answer personal questions about one another in a Mr & Mrs game show style challenge, called Partners in Grime.

Ahead of the trial, campmates coupled off and had 30 minutes to learn everything they could about one another as Jill Scott paired with Hollyoaks star Owen Warner.

Jill was asked how many times a week Owen gets his haircut and incorrectly said once, before correctly naming his character in Hollyoaks as Romeo Nightingale. Overall contestants earned a full 10-stars.

Jill Scott

Elsewhere in the episode, the campmates shared how they felt after it was announced Loose Women star Charlene White was the first contestant to be voted out of the jungle by the public on Friday’s show.

Jill Scott said: “It’s been a tough day already with Charlene leaving, we want to reward the camp with stars and food.”

Babatunde Aleshe added that he was “very sad” to see her leaving, describing her as like a big sister.

Camp leader Mike Tindall noted that she would be missed by the camp, but following her absence, he appointed Matt Hancock as camp chef.

