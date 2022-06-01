Sunderland landmarks set to be lit up red, white and blue to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend

The Northern Spire, Keel Square, Penshaw Monument, Seaburn Lighthouse, Hylton Castle, the Beacon of Light and Fulwell Mill will all be lit red, white and blue every night from Thursday, June 2 until Sunday, June 5.
As well as the landmarks being lit up, the Union Jack and a special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee flag will also be flying over City Hall to mark the occasion.
Councillor Linda Williams, Cabinet Member for Vibrant City at Sunderland City Council, said: “The Queen is a widely loved and admired monarch and I know many of us are looking forward to celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this bank holiday weekend.
“This is a once in a lifetime event and its wonderful to see everyone come together to celebrate.”
There are many events taking place across Wearside to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70-year reign this weekend, including the Big Jubilee Lunch that will see Mowbray Park transformed to bring communities together on Sunday, June 5.
The event is a joint initiative between Sunderland City Council and Sunderland BID, with a range of family friendly activities on offer from 11am to 4pm.
As well as the Big Jubilee Lunch, Sunderland schoolchildren and local artists have teamed up to create a special jubilee postboxes display at the Sunderland Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens until Saturday, July 2.
If you wish to see a full list of Jubilee activities, then you can visit: www.mysunderland.co.uk/platinum-jubilee.