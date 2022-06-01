Sunderland landmarks set to be lit up red, white and blue to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Spire, Keel Square, Penshaw Monument, Seaburn Lighthouse, Hylton Castle, the Beacon of Light and Fulwell Mill will all be lit red, white and blue every night from Thursday, June 2 until Sunday, June 5.

As well as the landmarks being lit up, the Union Jack and a special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee flag will also be flying over City Hall to mark the occasion.

Landmarks across Sunderland will be lit up in the colours of the Union Jack to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Linda Williams, Cabinet Member for Vibrant City at Sunderland City Council, said: “The Queen is a widely loved and admired monarch and I know many of us are looking forward to celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this bank holiday weekend.

“This is a once in a lifetime event and its wonderful to see everyone come together to celebrate.”

The event is a joint initiative between Sunderland City Council and Sunderland BID, with a range of family friendly activities on offer from 11am to 4pm.

As well as the Big Jubilee Lunch, Sunderland schoolchildren and local artists have teamed up to create a special jubilee postboxes display at the Sunderland Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens until Saturday, July 2.