Sunderland in top 20 cities for dog-friendly businesses

The study conducted by payment provider Dojo revealed Sunderland was ranked in the top 20 cities of the UK for dog-friendly business. Sunderland placed 18th on the table with Brighton and Hove coming out on top followed by Edinburgh then Sheffield.

Dojo scored 20 of the UK’s most populated cities out of 100 based on the percentage of hotels, restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs which were keen to welcome dogs.

Sunderland scored a respectable 35 out of 100 on the index. With over 21% of hotels being dog-friendly, you won't be short of room to stay if you fancy a city break with your four-legged friend. In Sunderland 2% of restaurants allow dogs inside - and might even offer your pooch a snack, if they’re on their best behaviour!

Dog-friendly businesses

The study revealed businesses that are dog-friendly are more likely to receive a better review than businesses that aren’t dog-friendly.

Out of all the types of establishments studied, cafes saw the biggest difference in ratings as dog-friendly cafes are 10.3% higher than those who aren’t allowing those to pop by for a coffee with their dog.

Bars and pubs could be rated up to 3.1% higher for being dog-friendly and restaurants 2.6% higher. Across all 4 categories the ratings are 1.2% higher if a business is specified as dog-friendly.

To find pubs and bars in Sunderland that are dog-friendly visit https://www.useyourlocal.com/pubs-in-sunderland/that-are-dog-friendly/