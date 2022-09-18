Sunderland honours Her Majesty on eve of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral
Sunderland has been honouring Her Majesty the Queen on the eve of her funeral.
Church services have been taking place across the North East and the rest of the UK to remember Queen Elizabeth II, including at Sunderland Minster, which hosted a Choral Evensong and Service of Thanksgiving on Sunday, September 18.
Among those attending were the Mayor and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, joined by other civic guests and members of the public.
Minster Priest, Reverend Dr Andrew C Dowsett, said it had been an opportunity for the people of Sunderland to pay their respects during the service, and take part in private prayer afterwards.
"Her Majesty The Queen touched the hearts of so many people in Sunderland during her 70-year reign,” he said.
The service took place at 4.30pm with the Minster open until 7pm for for private prayer and reflection, and for opportunity to write in the book of condolence.
People in Sunderland are also encouraged to take part in the National Moment of Reflection in on honour of Her Majesty, marked at 8pm with a one-minute silence, either in small gatherings or individually.
Floral tributes are continuing to be left at the bandstand in Mowbray Park, where Sunderland City Council said flowers will remain in place until Tuesday, September 20.
There are also books of condolence at City Hall, Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, Washington Town Centre Library, The Hetton Centre and Houghton Library and Sunderland Minster.
These are available for people to sign during opening hours until 5pm on Tuesday 20 September.
The buildings will be closed for the bank holiday which was declared for the Queen’s funeral.
People can also pay their respects on the online book of condolence at www.royal.gov.uk
The Queen’s State Funeral is taking place in London, at 11am, on Monday, September 19.
Just after 10.35am, a bearer party, found by The Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, will lift Her Majesty’s coffin from the catafalque in Westminster Hall.
A funeral procession will carry her to Wesminster Abbey for the service.
A further procession will take place in Windsor shortly after 3pm before the Queen is laid to rest in the St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
The funeral is being screened on TV for people wanting to watch the event at home.