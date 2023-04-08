A list of more than 850 community and charity representatives from across the United Kingdom invited to enjoy the Coronation Service from Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, 2023 was released today, Saturday, April 8.

It includes some 450 British Empire Medal recipients, who were honoured in recognition of the contributions made by remarkable volunteers, charity representatives and community champions up and down the country.

They include Mahtab Morovat BEM, who founded Sunderland-based charity 'Fightback', which campaigns on behalf of marginalised people from a wide range of backgrounds, and was honoured with the gong in 2021.

Kim Sheers and Mahtab Morovat have been invited to the coronation.

Also on the list is Kim Sheers, from Houghton, who was given the BEM in 2020 for her years of voluntary work with young disabled people.

In addition, 400 young people representing charitable organisations, nominated by The King and The Queen Consort and the UK Government, will have the opportunity to watch the Coronation Service and Procession from St Margaret’s Church, Westminster Abbey, by kind permission of the Dean and Chapter of Westminster.

A statement from the Royal family said many of the BEM recipients attending the Coronation Service were instrumental in providing services and support to their local communities during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Some 400 young people representing a range of charitable organisations with a long history of support from the Royal Family have been invited to a special private viewing of the Coronation Service at St Margaret’s Church, Westminster Abbey.

Mahtab Morovat has been invited to the coronation.

And another 200 young people involved with The Prince’s Trust, The Prince’s Foundation, Barnardo’s, The National Literacy Trust and Ebony Horse Club have been invited to watch the Coronation Service from St Margaret’s, after the organisations were chosen by The King and The Queen Consort.

St Margaret’s, Westminster Abbey, is known as ‘the Church on Parliament Square’ and is a 12th Century place of worship. It is understood that this is the first time St Margaret’s, Westminster Abbey, has been used to host young people at a Coronation.

Another 200 young people from the Scout Association, Girlguiding UK, St John Ambulance and the National Citizen Service will attend, having been nominated by the UK Government for their contribution to Coronation Day. The four organisations selected are providing stewarding, route lining and first aid services on Coronation Day across London.

A Royal Communication said aside from Their Majesties’ personal commitment to and involvement with many of the organisations invited to St Margaret’s, Queen Elizabeth II was the former Royal Patron of the Scout Association, Girlguiding UK and Barnardo’s.

There will be a Bank Holiday on Monday, May 8, to help celebrate the coronation, with the King hoping people will take the opportunity explore volunteering opportunities to help others on the day.

Kim Sheers with her British Empire Medal letter. Picture by Frank Reid