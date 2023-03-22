First big screen venues showing King Charles III in Sunderland confirmed, alongside other spring events

The first two Sunderland venues for big screens showing the coronation of King Charles III on May 6 have been confirmed – Hylton Castle and Keel Square – with others set to follow.

Other highlights include Disney's The Lion King at the Sunderland Empire, the annual Sunderland City Runs weekend, and Beyonce, returning to the Stadium of Light in May, followed in June by global pop icon Pink.

Councillor Linda Williams Cabinet Member for Vibrant City at Sunderland City Council, said: "As a vibrant city we pride ourselves on having something for everyone all year round.

King Charles III with the Queen Consort. The Coronation takes place in May. Picture by Chris Jackson/PA Wire

"We've got a fantastic range of events to look forward to this Spring which we hope are going to appeal to residents and visitors alike.

"I know lots of people are really excited about the Lion King visiting Sunderland, not to mention pop icons Beyonce and Pink making return visits to the Stadium of Light.

"But I'm also excited about the Coronation screenings which we're hoping to screen in locations across the city including Hylton Castle and Keel Square, and Sunniside Food Market which has been such as hit that it's making return visits throughout the year, as well as traditional favourites like Penshaw Bowl and the Seaburn Classic Car show.

"So whether you're a family looking for free fun activities to take the kids to, a music or a theatre lover, a culture vulture, a foodie or a mixture of all of these, we've got something for you.

"We're committed to working with local businesses so that they can benefit too from us driving footfall to the city centre and key locations across Sunderland which in turn help to boost the local economy.

"The City Council is also working really hard with its partners to deliver new and different events alongside the established family favourites that attract visitors to the city."

Sunderland BID is working with Sunderland City Council to bring an programme of family activities, including some free events, to he city centre this spring, including fringe events around the stadium concerts in May and June.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland Business Improvement District (BID), said: "Once again we have a packed programme of events in the city centre this spring, and this is just the start of the programme for the next 12 months.

"It’s so important for businesses that we encourage people to visit the city centre and enjoy everything that’s on offer, not only the events but the shopping, restaurants, bars and the many leisure attractions like the cinema and bowling."

Events to look forward to this Spring include:

:: The Lion King - the Sunderland Empire, city centre - until 6 May

:: Free Circus Skills Workshop 1 and 13 April - Pop Recs Ltd , 170 High Street West, Sunderland - organised by Sunderland BID - must be pre-booked

:: Free Springtime Fun Workshops 3 April - Hills Art Centre, Sunderland - come along for free face painting, Easter and Spring crafts - organised by Sunderland BID - must be pre-booked

:: Free Fun and Frolics Easter Party - Thursday 6 April - Diego's Joint, Sunderland - free face painting, Spring and Easter crafts and the chance to meet and have your photo taken with Princess Belle

:: Active Sunderland Easter festival including Penshaw Bowl - 6 April - Herrington Country Park

:: Easter Trail in the city centre with six giant 5 ft eggs and augmented reality characters - 1- 16 - April city centre

:: North East Autism Society Walk for Acceptance - 14 April - Herrington Country Park - walk, roll or stroll one mile lap of the park in support of Autism Acceptance

:: Sunniside Food Market - 22 April - Sunniside, city centre

:: Screening of King Charles Coronation - at Hylton Castle and Keel Square, with other locations across the city to be confirmed - 6 May

:: Sunderland Runs Weekend including the BIG 3k - 7 May - city centre

:: Celebrity Charity Football Match - 8 May - Stadium of Light

:: Greatest Hits of Motown - 12 May - Sunderland Empire

:: Anything for Love - 13 May - Sunderland Empire

:: Sunderland Story - 17 - 27 May - Sunderland Empire

:: Sunderland Strollers Pier to Pier Run - 21 May - seven-mile run along the coastal paths from South Shields to Sunderland

:: Beyonce - Tuesday 23 May - Stadium of Light

:: 'Graceland' with the London African Gospel Choir - 27 May - The Fire Station

:: Race for Life - 28 May - Herrington Country Park - to raise valuable funds for life-saving research

:: Active Sunderland May half term Family fun - 31 May - Ford Quarry Football Hub - lots of outdoor activities and games for al the family - free

:: Adventure Cinema - 2 - 4 June - Herrington Country Park - 5 Blockbuster movies on a huge LED Screen for all the family

:: Seaburn Classic Car Show - 10 and 11 June - Recreation Park, Seaburn

:: Pink Concert - 10 and 11 June - Stadium of Light

:: Frankie Boyle - 14 June - Sunderland Empire

:: Walk Right Back - 15 June - Sunderland Empire

