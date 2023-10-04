Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kinship care is when a child lives full-time, or most of the time, with a relative or friend who isn’t their parent, usually because their parents aren’t able to care for them.

That relative or friend is a “kinship carer” and it’s estimated that around half of them are grandparents. ‘More Than Grandparents’ and ‘We Make Culture’ CIC have worked together to mark the week, which runs until Sunday, October 8.

More than Grandparents service users have worked with musicians and artists to create a song and animation which highlight the work of kinship carers. The film is launched online on Thursday, October 5.

More than Grandparents supports over 350 kinship carers and 400 kinship children in Sunderland and the surrounding areas.

Melanie Nichols, CEO of More than Grandparents, said: “It is incredibly important to raise awareness of the vital role that kinship carers play in children’s lives and society. Kinship Care week is a perfect time to do that.

“Through working with We Make Culture, the families have had a brilliant opportunity to have creative experiences they would not usually get access to.

"We hope people will hear the song and understand better the profound commitment kinship carers make and the support that is needed to ensure they can do this in the best way.”

Members of We Make Culture and More than Grandparents with kinship families. Melanie Nichols, is third from right, back row, next to Laura Brewis. Musician Ashleigh Lowes is second from the left, back row.

Children and adults have collaborated with We Make Culture musicians Ashleigh Lowes and Paige Temperley to write and record the Kinship Kids song. The group then worked with animator Josie Brookes to create the artwork that is used in the film that accompanies the song.

Laura Brewis, project director of We Make Culture, said: “Music and creativity have a unique power to tell people’s stories in an accessible and relatable way.

“It’s been a huge privilege to work with the families to co-create this work, and it seems appropriate to launch this film during Kinship Care Week and tell more people about the amazing work the carers do.

“We are always inspired by the creativity and imagination of the kinship children, which you can see demonstrated in our film.”