Sunderland grassroots football club raise money for defibrillator after Denmark's Christian Eriksen suffers cardiac arrest at Euros
A Sunderland grassroots football club have taken on a five hour non-stop endurance challenge to raise money for a defibrillator after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during the Euros.
Team mates from Hall Farm Football Club took on the five hour endurance challenge on Sunday (August 1) to raise money for a defibrillator.
Callum Hodgson, who is team captain decided to launch the fundraiser after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during the Euros 2020 as he suffered a cardiac arrest.
The team, along with friends and family of the club, managed to climb 6 ascents of Roseberry Topping in North Yorkshire to help raise funds.
Callum, 29 said: “After the Euros it made me think that it could happen to anyone, we are just a bunch of normal lads but anyone of us could just collapse at any time.
"I have no idea where our closest defibrillator is and there isn’t just us that play in Herrington, there are kids teams as well so I wanted to get a defibrillator for everyone to use if it was ever needed.”
Eleven team members joined in with the event and the club has so far raised £830 but needs £1000 to be able to buy the defibrillator from the Red Sky Foundation who are providing the piece of equipment as well as training.
Callum added: “I feel like every sports team should be given one because if professional athletes can just collapse then it’s quite scary to think that anyone could.
"The event itself went well and I’m really proud of everyone – this defibrillator could literally save someone’s life.”
You can donate to the team’s fundraiser here.