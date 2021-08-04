Team members of Hall Farm FC are raising money for a defibrillator.

Team mates from Hall Farm Football Club took on the five hour endurance challenge on Sunday (August 1) to raise money for a defibrillator.

Callum Hodgson, who is team captain decided to launch the fundraiser after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during the Euros 2020 as he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The team, along with friends and family of the club, managed to climb 6 ascents of Roseberry Topping in North Yorkshire to help raise funds.

The team has so far raised £830 and need £1000 to buy the defibrillator.

Callum, 29 said: “After the Euros it made me think that it could happen to anyone, we are just a bunch of normal lads but anyone of us could just collapse at any time.

"I have no idea where our closest defibrillator is and there isn’t just us that play in Herrington, there are kids teams as well so I wanted to get a defibrillator for everyone to use if it was ever needed.”

Callum added: “I feel like every sports team should be given one because if professional athletes can just collapse then it’s quite scary to think that anyone could.

"The event itself went well and I’m really proud of everyone – this defibrillator could literally save someone’s life.”

You can donate to the team’s fundraiser here.

