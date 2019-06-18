A Sunderland grandmother who once struggled just to walk up the stairs is now taking on 10k runs after shedding more than five stone.

Jacquie Hendry, 54, says she feels like a different person after shedding the pounds that were holding back her confidence.

(Left) Jacquie Hendry before her weight loss and (right) after losing the weight.

When it got to the stage where her weight meant she didn’t want to go out socialising, grandmother-of-one Jacquie decided to take control.

She joined Slimming World at Grangetown Community Centre, Stannington Grove, in February 2018.

Starting out weighing 16st 3lb and a size 18, in just over a year Jacquie, from Hendon, has shed 5st 3lb and now weighs 11st.

A size 10-12, Jacquie is now just 7lb away from her target of 10st 7lb.

Jacquie, who works in accounts, said: “I had got to the point where I was the largest I had ever been, my confidence was low and I didn’t want to go out socialising.

“Before joining Slimming World I used to struggle and get out of breath just walking up the stairs.

“I found that the support the group provides is the most important thing.

“I couldn’t have lost more than five stone without the weekly help and encouragement of the group.”

Jacquie also joined running club Sunderland Strollers in January and can now run 10k – an achievement she had never thought possible.

Jacquie ran the Sunderland 10k back in May and even signed up for the 10 mile Dark Skies Run in Kielder next year.

She said: “Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat, becoming more active is important too.

“In January I joined a running for beginners course and I now run up to seven miles around four times a week.

“I tried diets before and always gave up after a few months, but this time I will get to target.”

Diet before:

Breakfast: Cheese twists or a Greggs sausage sandwich.

Lunch: Sandwich or McDonald’s.

Dinner: Takeaways such as curry or pizza.

Snacks: Crisps and chocolate.

Diet after:

Breakfast: Yogurt and fruit.

Lunch: Salad.

Dinner: Home made chilli, or bolognese, or salmon and rice.

Snacks: Fruit.