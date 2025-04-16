Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A grandad from one of the city’s most well-known corner shops is receiving a special gift from The King.

Richard Wilson, 71, is very known in the Ashbrooke community for his Wilson’s Convenience store, which is a landmark business in the suburb.

The grandad took over the shop in 2001, retiring in 2021, but he still helps out now and again at the shop, which is today run by his daughters, Natalie Cowell and Kimberley Huitson .

A Royal Maundy service will be held at Durham Cathedral on Thursday, April 17, attended by both The King and Queen, as well as some special invited guests.

During the service, 152 recipients, 76 men and 76 women (signifying the age of the Monarch), will be presented by The King with specially-minted Maundy Money to thank them for their outstanding Christian service and for making a difference to the lives of people in their local communities.

Nominated and selected from the Diocese of Durham and other dioceses across the Province of York and from Wales and Scotland, each recipient of Maundy Money is given two small leather purses by The King, one red and one white.

Richard joins other Sunderland recipients at the special service who will be receiving Maundy Money, including Sister Josepha from the Sisters of Mercy convent in Thornhill.

Although Richard has not been told the precise reason for his nomination, he has expressed deep gratitude for the honour and sees it as an affirmation of many years of service and faithful commitment to others.

“I feel both humbled and surprised to have been chosen,” he said. “To be part of such a historic and meaningful ceremony is something I will always treasure.”

Richard will be accompanied to the service by his wife, Denise, whose support and companionship over the years has been, in his words, “a constant blessing.”

The pair have done much for their community over the years. Both were volunteer responders during Covid, offering telephone support to housebound people.

Richard also supported the vaccination effort by stewarding at the Nightingale Hospital and at Whitworths Pharmacy in Murton.

The couple also both serve in the RVS cafe at Sunderland Royal hospital as volunteers and Richard was a trustee for Hope Church for more than 30 years.

They do their bit at the hospital to say thank you for the care and support given to Richard since he was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2012.

The Maundy tradition is one of the most ancient and personal of royal ceremonies, dating back to the 13th century.

The occasion, steeped in reverence and tradition, reflects the monarch’s vow to serve others—a vow echoed by those who, like Richard, have gladly done so in their own communities.

The Royal Maundy service takes place on Thursday, April 17 at 11am and is for invited guests only including the 152 recipients of Maundy Money.

Members of the public are free to attend the wider event. However, there will be significant restrictions to access and free movement in and around the city.