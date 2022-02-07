Sunderland girl, 17, wins place at grand final of Miss Teen Great Britain

Alyssa Rowell, 17 from Houghton, has won a place in the final of Miss Teen Great Britain 2022, which is set to take place in Lancashire later this year.

The teen, who was selected from hundreds of applications up and down the country, will represent Tyne and Wear at the grand finale on October 18 at the Park Hall Hotel.

The 17-year-old said: “I was really shocked when I found out, I couldn’t believe it because I’ve never done any pageants or anything like this before.

"I’m very excited but a little nervous – I’m really proud about being from the North East so fingers crossed I will be able to represent Sunderland and win the Miss Teen Great Britain crown.”

Alyssa, who is being sponsored by Hair by David John, will complete an interview the day before the final and will then take part in a beauty category, followed by a fashion round.

She said: “The beauty round involves an evening gown and then the fashion section is anything we want to wear, the second round has a lot more freedom, it’s really inclusive.”

The Park View Sixth Form student is currently studying Biology, English literature and Spanish and has aspirations of being an education psychologist.

She added: “The competition also involves what impact you’d make if you won so I’d hope to support girls early on about issues around social media and advise girls that they can still be sporty and strong but also a princess.”

