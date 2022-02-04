Sunderland AFC's Jermain Defoe meets Bradley Lowery's baby sister Gracie-Mae for the first time

Jermain Defoe met Gracie for the first time.

Four-and-a-half years after his departure for Bournemouth in the aftermath of the club’s relegation from the Premier League, Jermain Defoe has signed a deal with Sunderland AFC until the end of the season.

The 39-year-old was revered for his goal scoring efforts during his first spell at the club, as well as the emotional bond he forged with Bradley Lowery.

But the inspirational young football fan sadly died in 2017 after a battle with terminal neuroblastoma cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baby Gracie had cuddles with Jermain Defoe ahead of his return to Sunderland AFC.

The pair met when Bradley acted as mascot at the Stadium of Light for his beloved Black Cats and their special friendship formed.

Now, ahead of his return to Sunderland AFC the footballer was pictured having a cuddle with Bradley’s baby sister Gracie-Mae.

A cute snap of the pair was posted on Gemma Lowery’s twitter account this afternoon, February 4.

The tweet said: “It was good to catch up with @IAmJermainDefoe and he got to meet Gracie for the first time. Gracie was just like her big brother and chilled whilst having lovely cuddles.”

Jermain has received a warm welcome back to the club from Gemma and her family as well as many excited fans.

In a post online earlier this week, Bradley’s family said: “@iamjermaindefoe to return home to our beloved Sunderland AFC. Bradley will be smiling from cheek to cheek. He’s coming home, he’s coming home, he’s comingggggg. Jermain is coming home!!!”

Defoe said he is “looking forward” to returning to Wearside.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.