Much-loved retired footballer John fell down the stairs at his home December 2021, causing a brain injury which means he’s unlikely to ever walk again.

The 67-year-old has not been able to return to his family home in Ingleby Barwick since, as an extension needs to be built to create a purpose-built room for John with a wet room which can cater for his complex needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His family and friends launched a fundraising drive in October called MacPhail’s Miles, asking people to walk 100 sponsored miles in honour of his love of being active.

Former Black Cat John MacPhail at the Safc v Nufc derby on September 24 1989

It was met with an overwhelming response by the footballing community with more than £20,000 pledged through the fund’s Just Giving page, including a donation from former SAFC chairman Sir Bob Murray.

It’s meant that initial works have started to adapt the home, but with the rising costs of building materials, the family has put the target up to £30,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday’s SAFC home game, on March 15, in which the lads take on Sheffield United, is set to help the fund further.

Dad-of-three John played for both teams in his career as No 5 and his family hope fans will lead a cheer in the fifth minute for John. His family will be in attendance at the match and there are plans for collection buckets.

John MacPhail, back row, left, with the Sunderland line up ahead of the successful 1987/88 Third Division title-winning season - prior to the key arrival of Marco Gabbiadini. Back row, from left to right: John MacPhail, David Corner, Gary Bennett, Iain Hesford, Nigel Saddington, Gordon Armstrong, Keith Bertschin; Second row: Jim Morrow (scout), George Burley, Eric Gates, Frank Gray, Reuben Agboola, Mark Proctor, John Kay, Chris McMenemy (coach), Steve Smelt (physio); Third row: Paul Lemon, Paul Atkinson, Viv Busby (assistant manager), Denis Smith (manager), John Moore, Dale White; Front: Gary Owers, Steve Doyle, Dave Buchanan, John Cornforth.

Two of John’s grandchildren, Lettie, seven, and Ivana, nine, will be mascots at the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eldest daughter Rebecca Hutcheson said: "The response has been amazing and the fund has paid for everything up to today, but the initial costings we’ve had have gone through the roof because of the rise in material costs, some almost three-fold, so we’ve had to raise the target.

"We’ve been so overwhelmed by the support, even today someone we don’t know donated £2,500 and people ask how he is on a daily basis.”

Speaking about the match, Rebecca said: “It will be so nice to take the grandchildren and for them to see how much granddad is thought of and celebrate his career at both clubs. He finished his career at Hartlepool, but Sunderland was a big high in his career.”

John with family prior to the accident

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After initially being left in a coma by the accident, John is now receiving physiotherapy and speech and language therapy at Walkergate Park in Newcastle, where his room is filled with family photos and shots from his playing days. But his family just want him home.

"He has made improvements, and he’s been able to communicate a little bit more. He’s had lots of visitors, including former players,” said Rebecca. “But we just want him home now, we feel as though being around us again will help.”

John enjoyed a 20-year career in football, starting at his home town club of Dundee, before playing for Sheffield United, York City, Bristol City, more than 100 appearances for SAFC and finishing his playing days at Hartlepool United, with more than 150 games.

It was during his time at Sunderland from 1987 to 1990 that he moved his family to their present home with wife Diane, where they raised their three daughters, Rebecca, Charlotte and Kelly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad