Sunderland driver Marc Heydon to represent city in Bus Driver of the Year final

A Sunderland bus driver is in the final to be crowned Bus Driver of the Year.

Marc Heydon, a driver from the Sunderland depot, is one of 24 Stagecoach drivers from across the UK that have qualified for the final of the prestigious national competition.

Marc Heydon is gearing up for the Bus Driver of the Year final. | Stagecoach

Now in its 57th year, the national final takes place this Sunday, September14, in Blackpool and is described as the “ultimate test of skill, precision, and professionalism for bus drivers nationwide”.

Marc and his fellow competitors will tackle a challenging two-mile route along the north promenade in Blackpool, designed to assess their driving ability, speed and distance judgement, and overall roadcraft.

Each driver will also complete a written test covering the Highway Code and the Driver Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC). Scores are calculated based on penalty points, with the highest total determining the winner of the Bus Driver of the Year.

Marc Heydon is based at Stagecoach's Sunderland depot. | Stagecoach

Commenting on Marc’s participation, Steve Walker, Managing Director at Stagecoach North East, said: “We’re incredibly proud of Marc, who has earned his place in this year’s final. The UK Bus Driver of the Year competition is a celebration of professionalism and pride in the job, and we wish him the very best in Blackpool.”

Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded to the top five finalists, alongside special category awards sponsored by leading bus manufacturers and industry suppliers.

Joe Mackie, Chairman of The UK Bus Driver of the Year Association Limited, said: "The drivers who take part in the national final in Blackpool really do appreciate the support of the companies they work for, and they recognise that this unique competition.

“Unlike most other industry events the competition is aimed at – and thoroughly enjoyed by – the men and women at the sharp end, whose daily interface with the travelling public is crucial to an operator’s success."