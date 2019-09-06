Sunderland dad speaks of illness "nightmare" after family holiday in Turkey

Anthony Christie with his daughter Jessica and son Jack.

Anthony Christie, 42, was two days from the end of his week-long stay with 11 family members in Lara Turizm Yolu, Turkey, when he developed symptoms including “diarrhoea, vomiting, lethargy and hot and cold shivers”.

His problems continued back home and the self-employed plumber, spent three days in Sunderland Royal Hospital and missed a week’s work due to suspected campylobacter, a common cause of food poisoning.

He has now instructed lawyers to investigate.

The holiday began on May 27 and was booked with tour operator Jet2.

Anthony was on the trip with his wife Gillian Christie, 42, his six-year-old son Jack, 10-year-old daughter Jessica and other members of their family. It was the first time that 11 of them had been away together.

He said: “It was a big family holiday with seven adults and five kids in total and we were having a great time. However, when I fell ill I was in a really bad way and the final few days were ruined.

“I struggled throughout the flight, I was shivering horribly and just could not get warm.

“When I got home I knew I needed to see my doctor so even though I got home in the middle of the night I set my alarm for early the next day. My doctor seemed quite worried and told me that I needed to go to hospital.

“When I was told I had suspected campylobacter I couldn’t believe it. It’s been a nightmare and it is not over yet because I still do not feel 100 per cent.

“I didn’t think for a moment that I could be at risk of falling ill. The problems have been horrendous and I wouldn’t wish them on anyone.

“I am just so disappointed and frustrated by everything that has happened and want to know if it all could have been avoided. I’d hate to think that someone else might face this too.”

Clare Pearson of Irwin Mitchell, representing Mr Christie, said: “We are hugely concerned by the first-hand account that Anthony has provided regarding his holiday and are now working to determine how these issues emerged.

“This was meant to be a very special family holiday for Anthony and his loved ones. But the illness has meant it will now be remembered for all of the wrong reasons.

“It is also a case which puts a clear spotlight on how gastric illness problems can have a major impact on victims, with Anthony requiring hospital treatment as he attempted to recover. Even now he has not made a full recovery from his illness.

“While nothing can change what he has faced, we are keen to ensure he gets the answers he deserves regarding his experience.”