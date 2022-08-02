Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dana Wood, 31 and wife Carley Wood, 34, who live in Ryhope, travelled to support England throughout the tournament, attending the Lionesses opener against Austria, semi-final against Sweden and the final against Germany, at Wembley.

After travelling to France to see England in the 2019 World Cup, the pair were desperate to see the Lionesses play in the home tournament and were blown away by how the country got behind the team and the women’s game.

Dena, who is originally from Hartlepool and is a lifelong Hartlepool United fan, described seeing England lift the trophy at Wembley as a feeling like a dream.

Dena Wood (left) and wife Carley Wood at Wembley for the final

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “I can’t put it into words what the experience of the final was like. It feels like a dream. Coming out onto Wembley Way, seeing all those fans there to support women’s football, it was just breathtaking. Inside Wembley, I just couldn’t believe I was there and couldn’t believe England women were playing in a European final.

“It’s going to change women’s sport a lot. It’s a huge moment. We don’t see a divide between women’s football and men’s football, to us it’s just football and I think gradually more and more people are starting to see that and this will really help. It shows all these up and coming young footballers and sports women, yes you can do it, just because you’re a girl doesn’t mean you can’t play football and sport. So I really hope this helps it push on and it gets more coverage.”

Dena said her highlight of the experience was when the final whistle blew at Wembley and “It’s coming home” burst out around her and also seeing Sunderland born Jill Scott.

England players celebrate with the trophy following victory over Germany in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 31, 2022.

She added: “It was amazing seeing Jill Scott. It was great to see how many players in the team had come through Sunderland.”

England beat Germany in extra time of the final to win the European Championship, thanks to goals from Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly.