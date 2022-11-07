The two initial hearings, Alfred’s at 10.30am and Audrey’s at 10.45am, were heard by Assistant Coroner David Place, who confirmed Audrey had passed away at her home in Minorca Close, in Hendon, and that Alfred had died a day later at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle.

Mr Place confirmed both Audrey and Alfred were 79 years old at the time of their deaths and that there had been a fire at the property in which they lived.

The dates of death were confirmed as October 31 for Audrey and November 1 for Alfred.

The final hearings have been adjourned until March 2, while investigations continue.

Fire crews were sent to the blaze at 3.56am on Monday, October 31, where the couple were removed from the property by firefighters and Audrey was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, Alfred was rushed to hospital with “serious” injuries, but Sunderland Coroner’s Office confirmed on Thursday, November 3, that he had also died.

Floral tributes left outside the property on Minorca Close.

Speaking at the time, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service Area Manager for Community Safety, Richie Rickaby said: “Our fire control received a call about a house fire on Minorca Close in Sunderland and three appliances from Sunderland were on the scene in a matter of minutes to extinguish the blaze.

“A man and woman, aged in their 70s, were rescued from the property by firefighters.

"However, the woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene while the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

Neighbours were left shocked by the blaze.

The property on Minorca Close where the fire took place.

Dorothy Devitt, 72, said: "They were a very private couple and it's really sad to hear what has happened."

Fellow resident Gabriella Quiva, 52, said: "I'm shocked and saddened and would like to offer my condolences to the family."

Arthur Hamilton, 75, was a neighbour and said he knew Alfred.

Neighbour Arthur Hamilton.

He said: “I came to the door and you could see lots of blue flashing lights and I saw the fire engines and an ambulance.