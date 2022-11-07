Sunderland coroner opens inquests into deaths of married couple Alfred and Audrey Crawford following Hendon house fire
The inquests have opened (November 7) at Sunderland Coroner’s Court into the deaths of married couple Alfred and Audrey Crawford following a fire in Hendon.
The two initial hearings, Alfred’s at 10.30am and Audrey’s at 10.45am, were heard by Assistant Coroner David Place, who confirmed Audrey had passed away at her home in Minorca Close, in Hendon, and that Alfred had died a day later at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle.
Mr Place confirmed both Audrey and Alfred were 79 years old at the time of their deaths and that there had been a fire at the property in which they lived.
The dates of death were confirmed as October 31 for Audrey and November 1 for Alfred.
The final hearings have been adjourned until March 2, while investigations continue.
Fire crews were sent to the blaze at 3.56am on Monday, October 31, where the couple were removed from the property by firefighters and Audrey was pronounced dead at the scene.
At the time, Alfred was rushed to hospital with “serious” injuries, but Sunderland Coroner’s Office confirmed on Thursday, November 3, that he had also died.
Speaking at the time, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service Area Manager for Community Safety, Richie Rickaby said: “Our fire control received a call about a house fire on Minorca Close in Sunderland and three appliances from Sunderland were on the scene in a matter of minutes to extinguish the blaze.
“A man and woman, aged in their 70s, were rescued from the property by firefighters.
"However, the woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene while the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”
Neighbours were left shocked by the blaze.
Dorothy Devitt, 72, said: "They were a very private couple and it's really sad to hear what has happened."
Fellow resident Gabriella Quiva, 52, said: "I'm shocked and saddened and would like to offer my condolences to the family."
Arthur Hamilton, 75, was a neighbour and said he knew Alfred.
He said: “I came to the door and you could see lots of blue flashing lights and I saw the fire engines and an ambulance.
"I couldn't see any fire or smell any smoke but the police wouldn't let you get too close. I'm shocked at the news.”