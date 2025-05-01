Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen will be able to continue its vital work in the city supporting the homeless and people living in food poverty, and it’s all thanks to a free £30,000 renovation by the Kier Group construction company.

The Soup Kitchen, which is based at Albert’s Place on High Street West, opens its doors to anyone in need every Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 3pm and 4pm, and Sunday between midday and 1pm.

As well as providing people with a hot meal, the charity also operates a food bank service where local families and residents can take food items back to where they live.

The charity were also hoping to open a community hub for people to mix and get support as well as a shop to sell items to raise additional funds, but with spiralling costs, this was proving difficult - at least until Kier and its subcontractors decided to intervene and complete the £30,000 renovation free of charge.

The construction company donated money, labour and materials to transform the Soup Kitchen’s adjoining buildings; an old takeaway and a disused shop.

The initiative was delivered as part of Kier’s ongoing social value commitment in alignment with its Culture House development for Sunderland City Council in the city centre.

Community Soup Kitchen founder, Andrea Bell, said: “From a conversation to a renovation, Kier and contractors have laid the stone for our charity to survive hiking prices and high cost of living, supporting us to create revenue streams for our small charity to survive.

“Our services are vital, tackling hunger and poverty in our city, and without Kier’s support our journey would not be possible.

“Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen thank Kier and its supply chain for the investment in our community and local people.”

The newly refurbished premises will host a variety of services including skills training, cooking classes and community events. It will also serve as a venue for local partnerships and enterprise activities, creating new opportunities for engagement while generating essential income to support the charity.

As a mark of gratitude to Kier and its sub-contractors, Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen hosted a special ‘Thank You’ event at the new venue.

Terry Hanlon, corporate social responsibility manager at Kier Construction North & Scotland, said: “Andrea's vision for the soup kitchen is to create a welcoming environment where individuals can learn, grow, and receive support, and we are proud to have supported that aim.

“The transformation of these buildings is a testament to the power of community collaboration and the positive impact it can have on people's lives.”

Cllr Kevin Johnston, portfolio holder for business, housing and regeneration at Sunderland City Council, added: “The team at Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen have improved the lives of hundreds, if not thousands of residents, and this expansion will hopefully ensure its inspirational work can continue for years to come.

“We have made a commitment as a Council to ensure that the ongoing transformation of the city benefits people from all backgrounds and communities and initiatives such as this, which is directly helping to combat hunger and poverty in the city, is a perfect example of how it is doing just that.”