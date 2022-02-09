Sunderland College to host 'career shaping' recruitment event this weekend

Sunderland College is hosting a recruitment event to highlight a wide variety of employment opportunities available across its campuses.

Offering specialist technical courses, A-Levels and T Levels, Sunderland College has vacancies for lecturers, instructors, and support staff in areas such as finance, administration, human resources, data analysis, exams invigilation, estates management and more.

Sunderland College is part of Education Partnership North East, one of the largest college groups in the region, with campuses in the heart of the city and Washington, with the wider college group having campuses in Northumberland and Hartlepool.

Helen Willan, HR Business Partner, said: “Every day our staff inspire young people and adults to achieve their potential, life ambitions and career goals through education and training, or provide an essential support service that contributes to the success of the organisation.

“We are looking forward to meeting people who think they would be a great fit within one of our teams. I would encourage anyone who is looking for a job or career change to visit one of our recruitment fairs and find out more about working with us.

“There is no need to pre-register for the events and appropriate Covid measures will be in place.”

The recruitment event takes place this Saturday, 9,30am – 12.30pm at Sunderland College City Campus. The event is open to everyone, from those who are just starting to think about their career options to jobseekers looking for permanent or casual work.

