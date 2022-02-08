Council tax bills set to rise in Sunderland again - but free pest control scheme expected to stay

Senior members of Sunderland City Council insisted the move in in line with the government’s assumption local authorities will boost core council tax by 1.99% in 2022/23, as well as a 1% precept ringfenced for adult social care.

The proposals are due to go before full council next month for formal approval, meaning Band A properties, which make up the majority of Sunderland homes, will pay 59p a week extra towards city services.

Cabinet secretary Cllr Paul Stewart, called the decision “one of the most difficult decisions” councillors face.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City Hall, Sunderland

He said: “If we do not raise council tax we will need to cut services and reduce our investment in key priority areas.

“This would be cuts in services to the most vulnerable in our communities and for the services which residents tell us are high priority to them.

“This budget is protecting services where we can for residents. The residents of this city should have every confidence in this budget that it is there to help and support them.”

Cllr Paul Stewart

He stressed city council chiefs have protected services as much as they can.

Cllr Stewart added: “The compound impact of the Government’s significant and disproportionate funding reductions in previous years, combined with unavoidable unfunded cost pressures, means we are once again faced with very difficult decisions.”

Subject to final approval, residents in Band A properties will pay £1,059.73 to the city council in council tax in 2022/23, while Band D homes would pay £1,589.59, before further add-ons are calculated.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness has confirmed a precept increase of 6.95% to boost policing resources, equating to a £10 a year increase for a Band D households and £6.67 for a Band A properties.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service is yet to finalise its precept contribution, while properties covered by Hetton Town Council will also have an additional fee on their bill.

It is anticipated Sunderland’s council tax will remain the lowest in the North East region.

Revenue budget proposals for 2022/23 include additional funding to support environmental services delivery and investment in waste collection and recycling through reviewing the arrangements for replacement bins and bulky waste.

Elsewhere, the budget allows for the continuation of free pest control services for city residents into next year – an initiative originally introduced by the council in October 2021 for a 12-month period.

Funding is also being proposed to support the council’s capital investment proposals to support the delivery of the City Plan.

To balance the books in 2022/23, the council needs to make savings of £5.821 million and is also expected to dip into its cash reserves.

As part of its savings and reviews to meet the budget gap, up to 60 full-time equivalent staff could be made redundant, however this will not affect frontline staff.

The council’s budget meeting is on Wednesday, March 2, when the budget and council tax will be formally approved. Sunderland’s council tax currently raises around £16 for every £100 in the budget.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.