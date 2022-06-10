Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Hughes, 63, from Castletown, raised a total of £235 for Macmillan after holding a coffee morning in his home and bringing together the local community to support a good cause.

Michael, who has severe learning disabilities, has lost both his mum and step dad to cancer in the last 18 years, meaning the Macmillan charity is close to the family's heart.

Michael Hughes with carers Diane and Chris.

Michael is a big coffee lover and everyday he goes for a daily walk, stopping off for a cuppa in a local cafe, where he is well known by almost everyone in the community.

Michael’s sister, Karen Conley, 59, was blown away by how Michael arranged the coffee morning and was extremely proud of the money raised.

She said: “Michael has done absolutely amazing. He invited everybody into his home and he really brought the community together. He suffers from a learning disability so it can be difficult for him but one thing he absolutely loves is being part of the community.

“He’s so friendly and everybody in the community knows him. He loves calling in for a cuppa everyday and enjoys a chat with whoever is out and about.”

The coffee morning took place last Sunday, June 5 and saw around 25 people visit Michael’s home to take part and donate to Macmillan.

Karen added: “It was a really great social morning where everyone came together to support a worthwhile cause. It was great fun and we’re all really proud of Michael for setting it up.”

The coffee morning itself raised £195 for Macmillan, with a further £40 coming in after the event.

The Macmillan coffee morning is a popular event hosted all over the UK where communities band together to raise funds for the charity, which supports people and families affected by cancer.

After the event, Michael received a letter from Macmillan thanking him for his fundraising, which he was delighted with.