More than 2,700 runners took part in the BIG 3k, 10k and half marathon events, with many others turning out to cheer them on as the sun shone with cloud and sea fret keeping the heat at bay.

This year saw the events fall on the weekend of the coronation, adding to the festivities, with legendary fundraiser The Big Pink Dress Colin Burgin-Plews - helping start the races alongside Mayor of Sunderland Councillor Alison Smith - clad in an impressive red, white and blue frock.

The start of the Sunderland City Runs 2023 10k race

The running events are organised by Olympic medallist and former University of Sunderland Chancellor Steve Cram, who also serves as race director, through his Events of the North company, in partnership with Sunderland City Council.

And after another successful Sunderland City Runs weekend, eyes are already on the next big sporting events in July, when the World Triathlon Champions come to the city - with chances for everyone to have a go at running, cycling and swimming.

Steve said: “The conditions were great today and there were a lot of smiling faces as runners crossed the line in the 10k and half marathon, with a fair few of them recording personal bests.

“It was brilliant to see so many people enjoying running in the centre of Sunderland, and being cheered on with such enthusiasm.

“As always, we’re really grateful to all of our brilliant volunteers for their vital contributions and it’s been great working with Sunderland City Council to get Sunderland’s summer as a ‘SWIM BIKE RUN’ city off to a really dynamic start.”

Steve also thanked the army of volunteers made the event possible, including a large number of students from the University of Sunderland. The university is also a commercial partner of the event, alongside Everyone Active and the new Holiday Inn Sunderland in Keel Square.

The Sunderland City 10k, Sunderland City Half Marathon and Active Sunderland BIG 3k all started and finished at Keel Square, which is the site of much development under regeneration projects, with the longer routes showcasing the city’s historic streets, verdant parks and spectacular seafront.

Another Olympian, Sunderland’s own Aly Dixon, claimed the crown in the half marathon, winning the women’s race, with a time of 79:03.

The male winner was a visitor from the Outer Hebrides, Lewis Macalpine of Stornoway Running and AC, who completed the course in 70:33.

The Sunderland City 10k was won by Liam Taylor of Sunderland Harriers in a time of 32 minutes and 17 seconds, with Charlotte Penfold of North Shields Poly coming first woman in a time of 34:59.

The winners of the men’s and women’s half marathon and 10k races were presented with bespoke trophies that were created by the National Glass Centre especially for the Sunderland City Runs.