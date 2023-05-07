There were lots of happy faces as runners took part in the Big 3k event in Sunderland.
The race, which set off from Keel Square at 9am, was the first event of the day, followed by the 10k and half marathon shortly after.
1. The Sunderland BIG 3k 2023
Dated: 07/05/2023
Hundreds of runners have completed the Active Sunderland BIG 3K run this morning (SUN) as part of a weekend of running events taking place in the city. Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP
