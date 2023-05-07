News you can trust since 1873
28 pictures from the Big 3k 2023 run in Sunderland

There were lots of happy faces as runners took part in the Big 3k event in Sunderland.

By Ross Robertson
Published 7th May 2023, 13:25 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 15:02 BST

The race, which set off from Keel Square at 9am, was the first event of the day, followed by the 10k and half marathon shortly after.

Dated: 07/05/2023 Hundreds of runners have completed the Active Sunderland BIG 3K run this morning (SUN) as part of a weekend of running events taking place in the city.

1. The Sunderland BIG 3k 2023

Dated: 07/05/2023 Hundreds of runners have completed the Active Sunderland BIG 3K run this morning (SUN) as part of a weekend of running events taking place in the city.

Dated: 07/05/2023 Hundreds of runners have completed the Active Sunderland BIG 3K run this morning (SUN) as part of a weekend of running events taking place in the city.

2. The Sunderland BIG 3k 2023

Dated: 07/05/2023 Hundreds of runners have completed the Active Sunderland BIG 3K run this morning (SUN) as part of a weekend of running events taking place in the city.

Dated: 07/05/2023 Hundreds of runners have completed the Active Sunderland BIG 3K run this morning (SUN) as part of a weekend of running events taking place in the city.

3. The Sunderland BIG 3k 2023

Dated: 07/05/2023 Hundreds of runners have completed the Active Sunderland BIG 3K run this morning (SUN) as part of a weekend of running events taking place in the city.

Dated: 07/05/2023 Hundreds of runners have completed the Active Sunderland BIG 3K run this morning (SUN) as part of a weekend of running events taking place in the city.

4. The Sunderland BIG 3k 2023

Dated: 07/05/2023 Hundreds of runners have completed the Active Sunderland BIG 3K run this morning (SUN) as part of a weekend of running events taking place in the city.

