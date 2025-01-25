Sunderland City Council signs up to UNISON Anti-Racism Charter

Cllr Alison Smith with the team from the City of Sunderland Unison branch at the signing of the Unison Anti-Racism Charter.

Sunderland City Council has signed up to Unison's Anti-Racism Charter as part of its ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive and diverse workforce.

The national charter commits organisations who sign it, to having a clear and visible race equality policy within the first 12 months of signing up, as well as training programme for all staff.

It also includes having wellbeing support arrangements in place for any members of staff who do experience racism in the workplace.

Councillor Alison Smith, Sunderland City Council's Cabinet Member for Corporate Services & Equalities, who signed the charter on behalf of the council, said: "This is our latest move to improve equality across the city.

"As a council we're wholly committed to tackling racism and we recognise the need and the benefits of championing a racially diverse workforce.

"And as an inclusive employer that means supporting our employees to thrive at work regardless of their background or circumstances.

"So, signing this national charter is about setting out those commitments and having really clear plans in place to help us achieve them."

The signing of the anti-racism pledge is the latest move by the council to champion equality in the workforce.

The council already has a range of measures in place to improve inclusivity, including being an age friendly employer as well as employing care experienced people, those with disabilities and those who have served in the armed forces.

Diane Peacock, UNISON City of Sunderland Branch Secretary, said: "I’m so proud that my city is making this commitment to champion anti-racism in the workplace.

"Signing the charter is another great step towards making Sunderland a great place to live and work.

"UNISON look forward to working with the council and staff. I’d like to thank the council for their support and hope more councils in the region take this important step to ensure racism has no place in the public sector."

Clare Williams, UNISON Northern Regional Secretary, added: "It’s fantastic to see another local authority in our region sign up to UNISON’s Anti-Racism Charter.

"Now, more than ever, we need to come together to promote inclusion in our workplaces and communities."