Sunderland City Council 'hopeful' of cinema return at former Empire site

City council chiefs are hoping to have a new operator in place “early in the new year” to run the former Empire Cinema building in Sunderland and return it to its previous use.

Sunderland’s Empire Cinema closed with immediate effect in July after its parent company fell into administration, leaving the city centre without a cinema.

However, council chiefs have revealed they are “actively in dialogue with three or four potential operators” to take the site on and run it as a cinema once again.

Neil Guthrie, city council development director, said: “Hopefully in the new year we’ll be able to announce a new operator.

Sunniside Leisure, Sunderland, the site if the former Empire cinema. (Credit: LDRS)

“It hasn’t been absolutely straightforward because of the administration position with the existing leaseholder.

“We’re looking to terminate that lease. We have taken control of the building, we have got some viable offers on the table, but also we need to manage the existing contractual lease and do that through to termination.”

He continued: “The likelihood is that we will sign an agreement with somebody early in the new year to operate a cinema from that existing site. That will be the plan, certainly for the medium term.”

The comments were made at the latest meeting of the local authority’s Economic Prosperity Scrutiny Committee (on Tuesday, December 5).

They came following a question from Liberal Democrat councillor Heather Fagan, who asked if the city council was focusing on getting a cinema back at the site.

Wearside Lib Dems said they have been lobbying for the local authority to “make sure every effort is made” to bring the building back to life as a cinema.

Cllr Fagan, deputy leader of Wearside Lib Dems, speaking after the meeting, said: “I hope that a cinema under a new operator is up and running again as quickly as possible, so it can play its part in making sure our city centre is alive and thriving.”

Councillor Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for Dynamic City, said a “strong team of officers” have been working hard to help progress negotiations around the site and they “hope to have more good news on Sunniside in the new year.“

Speaking after the meeting, he continued: “Of course, it was a massive disappointment when the Empire chain went into administration and Sunderland cinema-goers were not alone with this news.

“However, as outlined in the committee meeting, we have held discussions with potential tenants and we remain hopeful of securing a new cinema operator in the new year.”