Plans submitted for work spaces at historic Grade II listed church site in Sunderland

Plans for new studios and work spaces at a Sunderland church have been submitted to city development chiefs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the Grade II-listed St. Mark’s Church off Hylton Road in the Millfield ward.

A community association currently operates from the church hall on site, while the main church building is understood to have been vacant for several years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New plans aim to revive the space to attract not-for-profit organisations, local artists and small start-up businesses to occupy new units on site.

St. Mark’s Church, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

The application from Pecorino Properties Ltd is seeking listed building consent to provide up to 12 studio/workspaces with an aim of securing a sustainable future for the historic church.

According to a design, access and heritage statement submitted to council officials, the plans would involve the removal of existing pews and pew platforms.

Those behind the scheme added works to create studio spaces would be “light touch” and reversible and that the “most architecturally significant area of the church focused on the chancel will be maintained”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicants said that the development would be brought forward in phases with “parts of the building made available to organisations who have already expressed an interest in taking space” and remaining open space being made available for private and public events.

If plans are approved, it is envisaged that open space would be used for events and exhibitions along with the church organ being used for organ recitals and choral events.

Council documents also said a separate planning application would be submitted to “extend the car park area in order to provide additional on-site car parking”.

The design, access and heritage statement adds: “The proposal to convert St. Mark’s Church to provide a range of studio, work spaces, activity space and exhibitions will provide a sustainable long-term future for the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The church closed for worship in January 2021; very low congregation numbers meant that the building was no longer viable as a church.

“The building has now been vacant for three years, and whilst it remains generally in good condition, there are now some early signs of deterioration.

“An extended period of closure would likely lead to a significant deterioration of the building fabric.

“The proposal being brought forward by the applicant would bring the building back into use very quickly and prevent further deterioration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The applicant has a demonstrable track record for provision of similar studio spaces within the city. They are aware that further demand is available for the space that would be created by the development.

“They have a business model which would allow them to finance the development of the studio spaces and ensure the long-term future of the building”.

Applicants added that the “only other offers which have been made in respect of the church have been in respect of conversion to residential use”.

It was argued that residential proposals would “likely result in far higher impact on the building and loss of significance”, as well as “the total loss of public access to the building”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A decision on the future of St. Mark’s Church will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of January 25, 2024.