Sunderland City Council celebrates over quarter of a century of helping young mums

Together for Children's Bump to Baby Plus Project (B2b) is celebrating over a quarter of a century of supporting young parents and parents-to-be.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city-wide B2b service offers guidance, education courses, training opportunities as well as physical and emotional support to young mothers aged between 16-20 from pregnancy until their child turns five-years-old.

Together for Children's Bump to Baby Plus Project (B2b) is celebrating 27 years of supporting young parents and parents-to-be. | Sunderland City Council.

Established for the summer holidays and school year beginning in 1998, B2b has been rated 'outstanding' by watchdog Ofsted and is based at Ryhope Health Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its team of 12 has supported more than 3,000 city parents since opening its doors, and it operates an on-site nursery for children of parents they are supporting.

Speaking about the service Councillor Michael Butler, Sunderland City Council's Cabinet Member for Children's Services, Child Poverty and Skills, said: "For 27 years, the B2b Project has been a lifeline for young parents, offering not just practical support but genuine care, opportunity and empowerment.

"The dedication of the team is truly inspiring — helping young people navigate parenthood, build confidence, and access opportunities that shape brighter futures. This milestone is testament to the service’s lasting impact on families across our city, and we’re incredibly proud to celebrate its continued success."

The B2B team delivers a diverse programme of educational courses and activities – from gaining qualifications to healthy cooking sessions and craft workshops to baby massage, buggy walks, Gro-brain development and initiatives aimed at reducing parental conflict - all designed to promote education, self-care and mental wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B2b manager Tracy Rawding added: "Celebrating our anniversary is a moment of immense pride. It’s a privilege to mark this occasion alongside our colleagues, partners, and, most importantly, the families we’ve supported over the years.

“Being able to support young people during some of the most challenging moments in their lives is an honour, and witnessing the positive difference we can make is incredibly rewarding.

"As well as supporting mums to gain further education and in-turn improve the opportunities open to them, we have helped with everything from making them feel less isolated and offered physical and emotional support.

“We have supported young mums and their children under five-years-old, through pregnancy and beyond; the most critical 1,001 days. This includes healthy eating and weening, volunteering and job preparation, getting ready for nursery, offering mental health support and signposting to trusted partners across the city."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families supported by B2b over the years came together to mark the occasion, joined by the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Ehthesham Haque, along with representatives from Together for Children, health services, and partner organisations throughout the city.

Also at the celebration were young mums who have benefited from the service including Bek who joined B2b in 2008 at the age of 17 with her new-born daughter, who is now 17.

Bek recalled: “I took a tour, and it was so welcoming, and I instantly wanted to go – it was lovely to know there were other young mothers like me, and we didn’t feel ashamed, embarrassed or isolated. It was great to be able to take her to the same building as I was in, and it was really reassuring knowing she was safe there.

"The qualifications I gained helped significantly with my anxiety – I didn’t do well with my GCSEs as I had undiagnosed Autism, but I think going there and having that safe space gave me the confidence I needed. I went onto university to do Fine Art degree which I don’t think I would have without B2b.

"Without B2b it would have been really isolating, and I think we wouldn’t have done much – I don’t know if I would even have gone on to collage without them – it really was the best experience."