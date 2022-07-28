Loading...

Sunderland chef offers children's summer holiday activities including Cookery Workshops and Create a Cake Competition

A chef based in Sunderland is set to offer a range of activities during the six week holidays as part of the city’s Fun in the Sun campaign.

By Georgina Cutler
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 5:56 pm

Chef Matei Baran, from Posh Street Food, Seaburn, is offering a variety of activities to keep children across the region occupied over the next six weeks.

The summer activities include Cookery Workshops, a Create a Cake Competition and Cooking with Kids as well as cookery demonstrations.

Cookery demonstrations will take place every Wednesday from August 3 to August 31 at Keel Square, where the chef will be educating the audience by making a series of healthy, but tasty dishes for everyone to try.

Chef Matei Baran with his son.

Two more days of cookery workshops will be held at the restaurant every Monday and Tuesday from 9.30am-11am, where children will be able to eat their own creations.

On August 30 children are invited to create a cake, before its entered into a competition at the restaurant.

Chef Matei Baran said: “Our aim is to keep the kids entertained as well as educated during the summer holidays, as we do during term time too. It’s a long time to be off, so our summer of activity programme allows us to alleviate the boredom as well as offer fun for all.”

Chef Matei Baran is hosting children's activities during the six week holidays.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID added: “A lot of people are choosing to stay at home this summer and who can blame them with the fantastic weather we’ve been having.

“Everyone knows that happy and entertained children equal happy parents – and that’s where our pop-up park comes in, with fun and games and plenty of fresh air.”

