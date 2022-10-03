Clothing brand Amazing Jane - created by Claire Goodliff and Debra De Luen – has launched new TrackHer leggings that come with a small, hidden pocket designed to be the correct size for a GPS personal tracker.

As the seasons change to darker nights and mornings, the pair say they hope their new product will help women feel more secure when out running and walking.

The idea came following a conversation around violence against women and the dangers for lone women exercising outdoors.

Founders Claire Goodliff (left) and Debra De Luen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire said: “The recent news coverage of attacks against women has sparked the conversation again about women, outdoor exercise and safety.

"We are passionate about using the power of clothing to encourage women to get into the right mindset for being active. However, the reality is many feel afraid when exercising alone and have a restricted sense of freedom, this is escalated with the changing seasons and the darker nights and mornings.

“We’ve developed this hidden pocket with the intention of women being able to keep their loved ones updated of their location, and in any event they are in trouble, their location can be determined much faster.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TrackHer leggings are now available.

Statistics from Runners World say that 46 percent of female runners in the UK say they have been harassed while running – and Debra says it “pains” her that women have to think twice about their running routes.

She said: “The nights and mornings are getting darker and I for one, a confident and active woman, have reluctantly changed my outdoor fitness pattern.

"Through Amazing Jane we want to elevate women and empower them to lead healthy, active lifestyles. It pains me that we have to think twice about not just a run route which is a current talking point, but also the times to go out on the bike, walk the dog or even walk back from a fitness class in the autumn/winter months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The changing seasons really do bring a heightened level of vulnerability to women, something we can’t ignore.”

As part of the launch, Amazing Jane is offering a pair of TrackHer leggings along with a tank/tshirt.