Police were called to a house in Fence Houses after reports of concern for a man at 12.30am this morning (September 30)

A statement from Northumbria Police said: “Police responded to reports of concerns for a man. Officers attended the scene and spent several hours talking to the man. Firearms officers also attended as a precaution.

“The man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of malicious communications and taken into custody.

“A road closure was put in place between the junction of Lumley New Road, at Woodstone Village and the war memorial on Morton Crescent. Officers would like to thank members of the public for their patience while they brought the incident to a safe conclusion."

Local residents confirmed they had seen a police presence in the area at Gill Crescent while pictures from the scene showed the remnants of police tape where the road had been cordoned off.

The road has now been reopened.

The remnants of the police tape where the road was cordoned off.