Brian Smith, from South Hylton, spotted a post on Facebook about a 17-year-old Devlin Pape, from Biddick Hall in South Tyneside, having his lawn mower stolen.

Devlin, who suffers from Tourette’s syndrome and learning difficulties, has been earning money by starting his own landscaping business and had saved up £400 to buy his own lawn mower.

Brian Smith, left and Devlin Pape with the new mower.

Brian, who runs Remow, wanted to help Devlin get his business back up and running by donating a free lawn mower to him.

The 57-year-old said: “I had seen the post on Facebook after I was tagged in it to see if I could help.

"I know that before I got involved, one guy had messaged Leanne to say he could give them a free lawn mower and then basically messed them around.

"It just so happened that conveniently I had one traded in so I decided that I would do it up and give it to him.

Devlin with his new lawn mower, donated by Brian.

"A friend and I decided that we would cover half of the cost each and we got some graphics of his logo to put on t-shirts and the mower.”

Leanne has revealed how much being able to run his landscaping business means to Devlin and how important it will be for him to get back up and running.

The 40-year-old added: “He loves doing his gardens, he walks for miles to make sure that his regulars are looked after.

Brian even arranged to have Devlin's business logo printed on t-shirts.

“He has been doing it for about two years now and had managed to save up enough money to buy himself a brand new lawn mower.

"Being messaged by someone to say that he could have one for free and then for it to just be a wind up was heartbreaking so when Brian messaged, it was just amazing.