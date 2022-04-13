Ellie White, 31, from Houghton, is celebrating a successful year on the literary scene after her first published book Love & London hit the Amazon Top 10 Best Selling Romance Author List.

The book, which was published in April last year, has been rated 4.5 stars on Amazon following its release.

In celebration, Ellie toasted to a ‘phenomenal’ year with a pink slice at Sunderland’s independent coffee shop, Grinder Coffee Co.

She said: “I was absolutely delighted to self-publish Love & London, this year really has been an amazing journey.

"I honestly thought no one would read my book, that people wouldn’t want to read a book by someone with zero creative writing experience or education, and I seriously suffered with a lack of confidence and imposter syndrome.

"But I was wrong because it has 4.5 stars on Amazon! I’ve really learned to be more confident and own my success. I’m so glad I decided to just go for it.”

The best selling book, which is set in London and features key destinations such as the First Dates restaurant, Paternoster Chop House, is about protagonist Maggie who after graduating University, landing her dream job and marrying her childhood sweetheart becomes a widow the night before her 22nd Birthday.

Character Maggie then embarks on an ‘emotional journey’ when turning 30 and pushes herself from her comfort zone before finding herself on a string of terrible blind dates.

Following the success of the first book, Ellie is set to release her second book, which will be set primarily in Sunderland in May 2023, while Love and London will be getting a ‘revamp’ in November this year.

Ellie added: “I did feel I slightly rushed into publishing Love & London, hence the relaunch and new distribution channels. Part of the rush was that was that I wanted to publish when I was 30 and I published a month before I turned 31, in hindsight I should have waited.