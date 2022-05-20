Sunderland at Wembley: 1973 FA Cup skipper Bobby Kerr says fans can make the difference in League One play-off final

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bobby, 74, who captained the Black Cats to FA Cup glory nearly 50 years ago, is travelling down to the game as part of a group of volunteers from the Fans’ Museum. They called into Vertu Motor’s Sunderland dealership today before setting off for London to show off some jewels in the collection.

With Sunderland supporters set to out-number Chairboys fans two-to-one, Bobby is looking forward to a home-game atmosphere: “I hope it is a good game, the players do well and the supporters get what they want, then when we come back home we can have a really good time,” he said.

He reckons the support will be second-to-none: “It does not matter where you go, every town, every village, everywhere Sunderland supporters go, they are always recognised,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I have known that for years. To have them behind you is a massive, massive honour.”

It was only on returning to Sunderland after the win over high-flying Leeds United that the full scale of the ‘73 side’s achievement had sunk in, said Bobby: “You didn’t really remember much about it until you got home,” he said.

"Then you had the welcome and you realised what actually you had done."

A Wembley win would make the players heroes for ever, he said: “It is years on since 1973 and still we are talking about it – that is what it is like in Sunderland.”

Bobby Kerr is looking forward to tomorrow's game