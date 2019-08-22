Sunderland Aquatic Centre explains changing room CCTV cameras after Facebook post
The boss of Sunderland’s landmark leisure centre has made moves to calm customers over its changing room CCTV system.
Sunderland Aquatic Centre has issued the reassurances following a social media post which raised concerns about the use of the camera, asking if they were legal.
Northumbria Police officers called into the centre to carry out a check on the back of the concerns and has given its support to the venue.
The CCTV cameras can be seen attached to the ceiling of the mixed changing room in the avenues between the cubicles.
Steve Dougal, general manager at Everyone Active, said: “We are aware of the comments circulating about the security cameras in the Sunderland Aquatic Centre changing areas.
“Northumbria Police visited the centre earlier this week and confirmed the cameras follow data protection legislation, and only record public areas such as the main wet change entrance doors and lockers for security reasons.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“They do not face private changing cubicles.
“The cameras have been in place since we opened in 2008 and there is a notice in the reception area to inform customers that they are in operation.
“Recordings can only be viewed within the secured office by a member of staff.
“We would like to reassure our customers that Sunderland Aquatic Centre offers a safe environment for everyone.”
The centre has been hosting swimming events as part of the World Transplant Games 2019, which is being held across venues in Newcastle and Gateshead, in addition to Hetton Lyons Country Park and Hollywood Bowl in Washington.