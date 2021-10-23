Sunderland and South Tyneside passengers warned of disruption to bus services due to "higher than usual levels of sickness"

The region’s major bus companies have warned of disruption to their services due to a shortage of drivers as a result of staff absence.

By Neil Fatkin
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 10:49 am

A statement on social media from Go North East said: “Due to the current national driver shortage which is affecting all sectors, and higher-than-usual levels of sickness absence, some journeys are not expected to operate today.”

Passengers are advised to check the company’s website for a full list of service updates.

Stagecoach North East also tweeted: “Unfortunately due to a shortage of drivers some of our journeys will not operate as scheduled today. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Please track your service using the StagecoachBus app.”

Passengers are being warned to expect disruption to bus services after higher than usual levels of staff absence due to sickness.

The company also thanked passenger for “continuing to think of others by wearing a face mask”.

