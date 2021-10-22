A new bridge at the Downhill junction next to Nissan will open for the first time on Tuesday, October 26, along with the re-aligned A19 south bound entry slip road.

The existing parallel bridge over the A19 will close at the same time for improvements.

When complete, the £51.6million scheme will see a new roundabout created above the dual carriageway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest drone imagery also shows another structure – a bridge for walkers, cyclists and horse riders - now in place, with that set to open to the public later this year.

National Highways Project Manager Helen Burrow said: “These new structures are a vital part of the overall Downhill Lane scheme that will improve connections for drivers, walkers, cyclists and horse riders alike.

“Reaching this significant engineering milestone, where the new bridge over the A19 can soon welcome traffic, will allow us to improve the existing A1290 Downhill Lane bridge, in what will eventually form a traditional roundabout over the A19 when complete.”

National Highways has created a new flythrough video showing traffic restrictions around the junction where extra room is being created to support the region’s economy and plans for the development of the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) and improved access to the Nissan plant and new £450million Envision gigafactory battery plant.

The second bridge deck and footbridge are clearly visible in this shot

The video simulation explains how traffic movements will be restricted until the end of the scheme next year.

The Government-owned company, which completed the nearby £125million Testo’s flyover and junction improvements earlier this year, is keeping disruption down to minimum and urging drivers to take care as the changes come into force and follow diversions.

Located next to the Nissan plant, IAMP is a joint venture between Sunderland City Council and South Tyneside Council to offer a place for advanced manufacturing and an attractive location for national and international investment. It could create as many as 7,000 jobs.

For more information the scheme visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/our-work/yorkshire-and-north-east/a19-downhill-lane-junction-improvement/

A closer view of the footbridge

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click ‘Subscribe’ in the menu to find out more and sign up.