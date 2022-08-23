Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The investment is aimed at helping individuals and families most affected by the pandemic to get involved in regular sport and physical activity within their local communities.

North East-based health and wellbeing charity Rise has secured £200,000 from the Sport England Together Fund, to help organisations deal with issues caused by covid.

Recent research by Sport England shows a widening gap of activity levels in some communities because of the pandemic, which affects physical and mental wellbeing.

Grants of up to £10,000 could be offered to community groups to promote health and wellbeing.

The data shows that feelings of loneliness and unhappiness are worse than before the pandemic and levels of anxiety have increased. However, it also demonstrates that the more active a person is, the better they feel.

The Together Fund awarded £325,000 to Rise between April 2020 and March 2022 as part of a national support package to help the sport and physical activity sector through the covid crisis.

The charity expects its latest funding to assist around forty projects across its six local authority areas to develop, run and maintain initiatives that will provide targeted communities with better access to activity opportunities between now and March 2023.

Rise CEO, Clare Morely said: “We know that keeping physically active is extremely important to help people look after their physical and mental health.

“Unfortunately, people with lower incomes, those from culturally diverse communities and people with disabilities and long-term health conditions are less likely to be active than other communities and the effects of Covid-19 are widening the gap that already exists.

“We are proud to have been successful in our bid to secure this important funding from Sport England.

“It endorses and supports the work we are already doing in Northumberland and Tyne and Wear with a wide range of community organisations who really understand people in these groups, including the barriers that stop them from being active, to develop more opportunities that will encourage activity.

“Sometimes it’s just a small amount of funding that is needed to benefit these target groups, often it can be basic things like buying the right kit or hosting more classes to widen participation that make the difference.”