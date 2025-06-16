The woman who captured an incredible photograph of a dolphin leaping over a paddle boarder (well almost) at Roker Harbour has explained the “amazing moment” she captured the shot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stunning photograph was captured across the weekend showing a bottle nose dolphin leaping several metres out of the water directly in front of a paddle boarder.

A dolphin leaping out of the water next to a paddle boarder. Photograph: Paula Bagnall. | Paula Bagnall.

The photograph was taken by amateur photographer Paula Bagnall who moments before capturing the shot, had joked with a friend, “wouldn’t it be great to get a photo of a dolphin jumping over the paddle board”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paula, from Hendon, said: “Myself and my friend Shaun are members of the Facebook group Dolphin Spotting North East. A message had been posted that the dolphins had been spotted in Tynemouth and were heading south.

“We headed down to Roker Beach and had our cameras pointing out to see where we had seen some splashing from what looked like dolphins playing in the water.

“My friend Shaun had no sooner made the comment about a dolphin jumping over the paddle board when I saw one leap out of the water directly in front of a paddle boarder I had my cameras fixed on.

“I said to Shaun, I think I’ve just captured the shot you were on about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having to dash off to her spinning class, it wasn’t until later that day Paula was able to check her photographs.

She said: “I knew deep down that I had got the shot, but it was amazing to see it in full view on my computer.”