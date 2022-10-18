SUNDERLAND AIRSHOW CANCELLED: This is what Echo readers think about the decision

The local authority has confirmed that it has no plans to run the aerial extravaganza in the future after councillors were told it will not take place in 2023 due to the city’s ambition to be carbon neutral.

Next year’s airshow, which traditionally attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city’s seafront, was provisionally scheduled for July. But council leader Graeme Miller has said the ‘global climate emergency’ and the city’s desire to be carbon neutral by 2040 makes it ‘all the harder to justify events such as the airshow.’

Here’s what our Echo readers had to say on Facebook on the matter:

There was no Sunderland Airshow in 2022.

Gary Dunmore said: “I don’t understand this decision at all. Millions of planes fly every day, so how is two days of a few short flights going to make a difference?”

Andrea Monarch said: “The money this brings to businesses is unreal. God it’s a joke. It’s always a good weekend as well.”

Alan Barrett said: “Sunderland Council need sacked for this alone, all the lost revenue to small businesses, hotels, shops etc will help kill off some businesses, they're literally playing with people and laughing at it.”

Ian Taggart said: “Taking away one weekend where the city attracts huge crowds, income and fun for the many thousands… free as well. Yet will happily waste money on other projects that have no benefit to the city. I can see why they get so much negativity.”

Sunderland Air Show 2019.

Gareth Cooper said: “Shameful decision. I can't help feeling they were looking for the perfect excuse to scrap this event. Instead they found a pathetic one! Graeme Miller should hang his head in shame.”

Mim Woolley said: “Disgraceful. It brings lots of revenue in for the city. I love going on the first Friday when it starts with my friends. We always have a great time..shocking its cancelled AGAIN!”

Bob Price said: “Why? The Sunderland International Airshow not only promotes the City of Sunderland, it pays respect to those, both past and present who served in our armed forces.

"The sight of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is a moving highlight of the weekend, as is the Red Arrows acrobatic team. If we are not careful it will move down to Seaham Harbour or up to Tynemouth. Please reconsider this decision now.”

Trevor Kent said: “Nothing to come to Sunderland for now outside of the football season or the odd concert. Well done Sunderland City Council!”

Sarah Mckay said: “Probably won’t ever go ahead again - I have so many memories of being a kid attending here , now our children won’t get the same privilege.”

